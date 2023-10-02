WATCH: The trailer for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance World Tour film

It’s official: Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to cinemas across the world with a brand new film.

The singer shared the exciting news, and the epic trailer, just moments after she took to the stage for the final show of the tour.

The description for the trailer reads: “RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.”

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

In the trailer, Beyoncé says: “When I am performing, I am nothing but free. The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged. Start over, start fresh, create the new. That’s what the Renaissance is about.”

The film will hit cinemas on December 1. Check out the trailer below: