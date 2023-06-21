WATCH: The first trailer for Aidan Turner’s provocative new tennis drama – starring Irish newcomer Ella Lily Hyland

Prime Video has released the official trailer for its compelling new drama Fifteen-Love, which premieres on July 21 in the UK & Ireland.

The provocative new series, set in the world of elite tennis, stars Aidan Turner alongside Irish newcomer Ella Lily Hyland.

Fifteen-Love explores the story of Justine Pearce (Hyland), a dynamic young sports prodigy, who had a meteoric rise in the world of Grand Slam tennis. Glenn Lapthorn (Turner) was Justine’s maverick coach, with whom she shared an intense rapport.

Together, they reached the semifinals of the French Open. However, tragedy struck on court, and Justine’s dream of sporting glory was cut brutally short by a devastating injury, which resulted in a shattered wrist and the end of her professional career.

Five years on, now aged 22, Justine is a physiotherapist at her old tennis academy, Longwood, alongside her former physio. It seems like she is finally healed, both physically and psychologically, from her humiliating downfall on the global stage.

But when Justine makes an explosive allegation against her former coach, everyone at Longwood is forced to reconsider everything they thought they knew about Justine and Glenn’s past success.

Justine and Glenn’s battle over the truth of their past reaches new heights as they both seek glory at the Grand Slam grass-court event of the year, and the stately world of professional tennis is rocked by lies, deceit, and a desperate bid for control.

Examining the intense physical and mental pressures of professional sport, Fifteen-Love is a gripping and sensitive exploration of trust, power, and obsession, and what can be lost when you’ll do anything to win…

The additional cast includes Anna Chancellor (The Crown), Jess Darrow (Encanto), Tom Varey (Ridley Road), Lorenzo Richelmy (Marco Polo), Manon Azem (Your Honour), Elizabeth Berrington (The Nevers), Amar Chadha-Patel (Willow), Steffan Rhodri (House of the Dragon) Maria Almeida (The Strays), and recent Royal Academy of Dramatic Art graduate Harmony Rose-Bremner.

Watch the official trailer for Fifteen-Love below: