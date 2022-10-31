WATCH: Netflix release another teaser for The Crown season 5

Netflix has released another teaser for season 5 of The Crown.

Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.

In a sneak peek shared via Twitter on Monday morning, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth sits in Balmoral as she reflects on her reign on the occasion of her Ruby Jubilee in 1992.

The essence of The Crown. Imelda Staunton leads in the new season, arriving 9th November.

The clip also shows Claire Foy, who played the monarch in her early years in seasons 1 and 2 of the Netflix drama.

Olivia Coleman, who took over the role for series 3 and 4, is also seen in the flashback cameos.

The Crown series 5 joins Netflix on Wednesday, November 9.