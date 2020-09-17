WATCH: Netflix drop the trailer for documentary on the shocking Watt family murders

American Murder: The Family Next Door tells the story of the devastating crime that hit international headlines

Netflix have dropped the trailer for an upcoming documentary on the shocking Watt family murders.

American Murder: The Family Next Door will tell the story of the devastating crime that hit international headlines, which occurred in August 2018.

On August 13th, Chris Watts reported his wife pregnant Shan’ann and their two children, Bella (4) and Celeste (3), missing.

As the case made gained global attention, police began to suspect that Chris was not the man he appeared to be.

The gripping documentary features firsthand footage from the polices’ investigation into the disappearances, as well as footage from from the interrogation room as they questioned the suspicious family man.

In November 2018, Chris plead guilty to the murders of his wife and children and was sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole.

American Murder: The Family Next Door is hitting the streaming service on September 30th.

