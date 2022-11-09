WATCH: Boots releases heartwarming Christmas ad

Boots has released it’s heartwarming Christmas ad, encapsulating the brand’s festive ‘Joy For All’ campaign.

Starring BAFTA nominated actress Lydia West and set to the track ‘You Make My Dreams (Come True)’ by Hall & Oates, the film tells the story of Holly who finds a pair of magical spectacles on the bus.

The glasses allow her to see what brings people joy whenever she wears them, including turning her fellow bus passengers from subdued commuters to festive party goers.

The Christmas joy that the spectacles reveal help Holly make Christmas truly magical for her friends and family, with her being able to bring joy to everyone with the perfect present – whether it’s the colleague who loves indulging in bubble baths, her cousin who dreams of getting glam, or Holly’s Dad who finds joy in his beloved pet dog.

When Christmas morning comes Holly looks on with a smile as her loved ones open presents that spark the unique joy inside of them all, and as the film comes to a close the owner of the missing magic spectacles is finally revealed.

The ‘Joy for All’ story shows customers that no matter the size or price of the gift, Boots can help everyone find joy with its most affordable Christmas ever.

Boots has gifts for every budget, with 50% of its range priced at €15 or under, and amazing deals, including its biggest ever Star Gift programme and biggest ever Black Friday.