Virgin Media Television unveil their feast of festive films

Virgin Media Television has unveiled its feast of festive films.

The broadcaster is set to showcase a host of Christmas films starting from Friday, December 22.

Check out their guide to the very best festive movies across the network this holiday season:

The Magnificent Seven, Virgin Media Two, Friday 22nd December at 9pm

Denzel Washington leads an all-star cast of Seven gunmen who are brought together by a vengeful young widow to protect her town from the private army of a destructive mogul.

With the town of Rose Creek under the deadly control of industrialist Bartholomew Bogue, the desperate townspeople employ protection from seven outlaws, bounty hunters, gamblers and hired guns.

As they prepare the town for the violent showdown that they know is coming, these seven mercenaries find themselves fighting for more than money.

The Blind Side, Virgin Media Two, Sunday 24th December at 9pm

The Blind Side tells the story of Michael Oher, a homeless and traumatised boy who became an All-American football player and first-round NFL draft pick with the help of a caring woman and her family.

Starring Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron, this emotional film is based on the true story of Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy who take in a homeless teenager, Michael.

Be sure to have the tissues at the ready for this film!

Big Momma’s: Like Father Like Son, Virgin Media Two, Sunday 24th December at 11.45pm

Martin Lawrence returns as FBI agent Malcolm Turner in this third outing in the Big Momma’s House series.

This hilarious comedy sees Martin’s cross-dressing alter ego, Big Momma, heading to an all-girls school with his nephew, Trent, in order to hunt down a murderer.

Posing as Big Momma and Charmaine, the duo aim to find the murderer before he finds them.

The Wizard Of Oz, Virgin Media One, Monday 25th December at 4:25pm

This classic film starring the legendary Judy Garland sees Dorothy and her dog Toto enter the land of Oz.

After being swept away by a tornado in her hometown of Kansas, Dorothy and Toto make new friends as they follow the Yellow Brick Road in search of the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfil the others’ wishes.

This nostalgic flick is the perfect film to indulge in over the festive season.

Gran Torino, Virgin Media One, Monday 25th December at 9pm

After a Hmong teenager tries to steal his prized 1972 Gran Torino, a disgruntled, prejudiced Korean War veteran, played by Clint Eastwood, seeks to redeem both the boy and himself.

This 2008 drama sees the grumpy old protagonist sets out to reform the youth in his neighbourhood.

If you are looking for a slightly more intense film this holiday season, tune in on Christmas Day at 9pm.

Are We There Yet?, Virgin Media Two, Wednesday 27th December at 5pm

In this classic comedy, Nick played by Ice Cube, falls for single mom Suzanne, portrayed by Nia Long and takes an unforgettable road trip to win her heart.

The film sees Nick try to win over Suzanne’s children, Lyndsey and Kevin, however there is one problem – Nick hates children!

If you are looking for a light-hearted film this Christmas, this hilarious family-friendly is your best bet.

The Shawshank Redemption, Virgin Media One, Sunday 31st December at 9:30pm

In Frank Darabont’s classic drama, banker Andy Dufresne, played by Tim Robbins, is convicted of double murder and sentenced to life in prison at Shawshank State.

Here he meets Ellis ‘Red’ Redding, played by Morgan Freeman, and the pair develop an unlikely friendship.

A story of triumph, friendship and redemption this 1994 film is a must see!

Catch Christmas movies and blockbuster hits across Virgin Media Television and Virgin Media Player this holiday season.