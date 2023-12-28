Virgin Media Television releases top 20 most popular shows of 2023

Virgin Media Television has released their top 20 most popular shows of 2023.

The rugby seemed to dominate the top of the charts, taking up 16 out of the 20 spots.

Ireland’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat was the most viewed programme in the broadcaster’s 25-year history, beating Ireland’s victory over Scotland the previous weekend into second place.

The season finale of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 came in at sixth place – It was the best performing series finale since 2020.

The Aintree Grand National also makes the top 10.

This year’s race meeting pulled in a record best live TV audience for VMTV.

The Irish U20 rugby team’s run to the World Championship final last July also garnered significant attention, as their final showdown with France came in at Number 17.

The first episode of Virgin Media Television’s hit show, The Guards, is also included on the list.

Check out the full list below:

14/10/2023 – Rugby World Cup Live Ireland v New Zealand

2. 07/10/2023 – Rugby World Cup Live Ireland v Scotland

3. 18/03/2023 – Guinness Six Nations Live Ireland v England

4. 21/10/2023 – Rugby World Cup Live England v South Africa

5. 09/09/2023 – Rugby World Cup Live Ireland v Romania

6. 19/11/2023 – I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023

7. 04/02/2023 – Guinness Six Nations Live Wales v Ireland

8. 24/09/2023 – Rugby World Cup Live Wales v Australia

9. 11/03/2023 – Guinness Six Nations Live England v France

10.15/04/2023 – Aintree Grand National Live

11. 17/09/2023 – Rugby World Cup Live England v Japan

12. 14/10/2023 – Rugby World Cup Live Wales v Argentina

13. 16/10/2023 – Coronation Street

14. 27/10/2023 – Rugby World Cup Live England v Argentina

15. 28/10/2023 – Rugby World Cup Live New Zealand v South Africa

16. 18/03/2023 – Guinness Six Nations Live France v Wales

17. 14/07/2023 – U20 World Rugby Live Ireland v France

18. 10/09/2023 – Rugby World Cup Live South Africa v Scotland

19. 29/09/2023 – Rugby World Cup Live New Zealand v Italy

20. 04/09/2023 – The Guards S2