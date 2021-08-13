Home TV Viewers react after Love Island teases ‘intervention’ with Liberty Poole over Jake...

Viewers react after Love Island teases ‘intervention’ with Liberty Poole over Jake Cornish

The girls are set to warn Liberty about Jake's intentions

Kendra Becker | Editor
Love Island fans are in for a dramatic episode on Sunday night – involving Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish.

The 21-year old has been coupled up with Jake since day one, and the pair are now boyfriend and girlfriend.

However, their relationship hit the rocks last week after the Mad Movies challenge stirred up some serious drama.

In the challenge, a clip of Jake questioning his attraction to Liberty was played for the Islanders – which left her in tears.

The couple made amends at the time, but in the last few episodes viewers have seen Liberty begin to doubt her relationship with Jake.

During tonight’s episode, Liberty finally confronted Jake about her concerns.

After Liberty pushed Jake to share how he really feels about her, the 24-year-old dropped the L bomb.

However, viewers aren’t convinced by Jake’s confession, and neither are the Islanders.

In a teaser for Sunday night’s episode, the girls are seen having an ‘intervention’ with Liberty over Jake – and it doesn’t look good.

Chloe asks her, “Do you not think he’s telling you what you want to hear?” and Liberty replies, “Is that what you all think?”

Naturally, viewers are eagerly anticipating the girls chat with Liberty, and have been sharing their excitement on Twitter.

