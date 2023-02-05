Two boys have been DUMPED from the Love Island villa

Spencer and Aaron have been dumped from the Love Island villa.

Earlier this week, fans were asked to vote for their favourite boy Islanders, and those who received the fewest votes were at risk.

On Friday night, Maya Jama entered the villa and revealed that Kai, Spencer and Aaron were all vulnerable, and the girls then had to decide which boy they wanted to save.

They voted to save Kai, who has been growing close to Olivia in recent days.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.