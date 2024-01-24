Tom Clare reveals secret history with TWO of the girls on Love Island: All Stars as he enters the villa

Tom Clare’s secret history with two of the girls on Love Island: All Stars has been revealed, before he arrives in the villa during tonight’s episode.

The 24-year-old, who appeared on the ninth series of Love Island, will enter the South African villa alongside fellow bombshell Sophie Piper.

Gathering the girls by the firepit, Tom is quizzed by them before Georgia H says: “Tom, you’ve got history with a couple of the girls right? Let’s address the elephant in the room.”

Tom says: “What’s the elephant?”

Quick to respond, Georgia H says: “I would say Georgia S and Arabella.”

As Sophie and Tom settle into villa life, Tom receives a text.

Tom reads: “Tonight, you will date three girls of your choice. One to prepare the starter, one to prepare the main course and one to prepare the dessert. Please now make your choices. #DishyDates #ChooseWisely.”

Tom chooses Arabella for the starter, Molly for the main course and Georgia S for the dessert.

Sophie then receives a similar text asking her to name three boys she wants to cook for her.

Sophie selects Chris for the starter, Toby for the main course and Joshua for the dessert.

As the dates get cracking, Tom and Georgia S are clearly picking up where they left off.

Looking into each other’s eyes, the two flirt back and forth as Tom says: “Aw, I’ve missed your little voice…it’s really nice to see you.”

Smirking, Georgia S says: “It’s really nice to see you too.”

With Callum looking on, has Tom’s arrival caused a stir? And will this be a kitchen nightmare for Callum?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.