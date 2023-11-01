THIS popular noughties rom-com has joined Netflix

Miss Congeniality has joined Netflix.

The 2000 film is a firm favourite amongst rom-com enthusiasts.

It stars Sandra Bullock as protagonist Gracie Hart, Michael Caine as Victor Melling and Benjain Bratt as Eric Matthews.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Uncouth and unfashionable FBI agent Gracie Hart goes undercover as a contestant in the Miss United States beauty pageant to thwart a terrorist threat.”

Miss Congeniality raked in $212.7 million at the box office.

It was nominated for a number of awards – including two Golden Globes, Sandra Bullock for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy/Musical, and Bosson’s One in a Million for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture.

Watch the trailer here: