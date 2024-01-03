This Morning star turns down Celebrity Big Brother amid reports Louis Walsh is ‘in talks’ with producers

This Morning star and former politician Gyles Brandreth has revealed he’s turned down the chance to appear on Celebrity Big Brother, amid reports Louis Walsh is in talks with producers.

The celebrity version of the reality show is set to make a sensational return to screens for the first time in six years this March.

A host famous faces have already been approached to appear on the series, including Gyles, but the broadcaster said “being confined” in the famous house for weeks never appealed to him.

Speaking on This Morning, Gyles said: “Well, I have been asked, yes, I have been asked but I say no to these things!”

Former CBB host Rylan Clark, who was guest presenting This Morning alongside Josie Gibson, then commented on the rumoured line-up for this year’s show, which includes Louis Walsh.

The former X-Factor contestant said: “As a friend of Louis Walsh, I’d be like: ‘Don’t do it!’ but as a viewer I think: ‘You’d be great in there!'”

“It’s like that split decision of what can I say to him? But I think he would be a great housemate!”

Louis was linked to the lineup earlier this week when The Sun reported that ITV bosses were hoping he would spill juicy details about his time on The X Factor.

A TV insider said: “The team behind the programme are being clever about the kind of celebs they’re considering.

“They don’t just want big names in there — they want stars who will bring something truly intriguing.

“Louis is just the kind of figure they want in the house — someone with serious life experience who not only has something to say, but isn’t afraid to say it.”

The Sun also revealed that bosses have received substantial funding for the series of over £2 million.

The reboot aims to feature a sensational line-up of stars who will “bring something truly intriguing” to the show.

The insider continued: “These characters have delivered some of the most outstanding moments of Celebrity Big Brother in the past and they’ll want to produce those again. That means they may need to splash some cash to secure the people they have their eye on — but it’s a worthwhile investment.

“They want this to be on a par with I’m A Celebrity, which has a similarly claustrophobic environment involving celebrities completing strange challenges under the glare of the public eye.”

ITV bosses have funnelled huge money into their shows before, and in 2022 I’m A Celeb spent over £2 million securing its lineup – which included former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock and singer Boy George.

Last year they also paid a reported £1.5million just to land controversial politician Nigel Farage.

The 2023 reboot of Big Brother, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, was considered a success despite the unusually small overnight viewing figures on ITV2.

However, overall the six-week series was streamed 38 million times, putting it in ITVX’s top five most streamed shows.

CBB’s comeback will also be hosted by the duo and is set to receive even more hype and views than the previous season.