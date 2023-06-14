This Morning star ‘in talks’ to appear on I’m A Celeb for ‘six-figure fee’

Josie Gibson is reportedly in talks to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 38-year-old co-hosted This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby upon her return to the ITV show.

The mum-of-one was by her side when she addressed viewers over Phillip Schofield’s shock exit from the show, and his subsequent admission to having an affair with a younger man.

Josie is reportedly in talks with ITV to appear on the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb for a fee of £100,000.

A TV source said: “I’m A Celeb producers have begun negotiations with Josie’s team to try and lure her with a £100,000 contract. Talks are at an advanced stage.”

“Josie has been a fan of the series for many years and is interested and looking at the bigger picture of her TV career.”

“The stint could propel her into the mainstream and land her bigger gigs.”

Josie won the 2010 series of Big Brother.

The mum-of-one has been a regular segment presenter and announcer for This Morning since 2019.

Two years later, she became a relief co-presenter.

The 38-year-old is currently tipped to permanently replace Phillip Schofield on the ITV morning show.

