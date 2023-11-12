This Morning boss ‘had inappropriate relationship with contestant’ as internal inquiry is launched

A person in management at This Morning reportedly “had an inappropriate relationship” with a contestant of a spin-off show, sparking the launch of an internal inquiry.

According to The UK Sun, the claims regard an axed pilot which included a holiday dating segment filmed in Barbados.

The accused allegedly had a fling with a show participant, which was fronted by Laura Hamilton.

The accused staffer is said to have quit This Morning.

A source told the publication: “Bosses were furious when it came to their attention that a producer had an affair with the contestant, especially in light of this year’s This Morning scandal and controversy.”

“It meant that there was another investigation into what happened in Barbados that had to be carried out.”

“It was disappointing to senior members of staff. The producer promptly resigned.”

An ITV spokesperson told Goss.ie: “We are unable to comment on the details of any specific employment-related matters.”

“ITV sets out and upholds very clear policies with regards to raising concerns and work-related conduct amongst our people.”