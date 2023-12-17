THIS is why Strictly Come Dancing fans were shocked at ONE judge during the show’s final

Fans of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing were shocked by one particular judge during the show’s live final.

The final was held on Saturday, December 16 and saw Ellie Leach and her dance partner Vito Coppola, walk away with the Glitterball trophy.

The pair won the majority of the public votes, beating Layton Williams and his partner Nikita Kuzmin, and Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

During the show, viewers were left shocked to see judge Craig Revel Horwood’s break down in tears.

The 58-year-old choked back tears as he congratulated Ellie for winning the show.

He told the Coronation Street star: “I’m so pleased that you did take a risk. And I think back, actually, to series one and I was imagining Natasha Kaplinksy doing that and how far this programme has come.”

Holding back tears, Craig continued: “You’re amazing,” as fellow judge, Motsi Mabuse placed an arm on his shoulder to comfort him.

Now, fans have taken to X to comment on the judges rare display of emotion, with many claiming that his tears may be related to the fact that the Australian is to quit the show.

One user wrote: “Does anyone feel like this is Craig’s last night as judge? He seems super emotional and normally he doesn’t give a s***.”

While a second said: “Why did I get farewell vibes from Craig tonight? He’s not leaving is he?”

Another claimed: “I wonder if Craig is considering leaving Strictly Come Dancing given his emotion and his ‘when I think how far the show has come’ comment after Ellie’s showdance.”

Craig has been a judge on the show since its premiere back in 2004.