This is why Love Island fans want justice for Tanyel

Love Island fans want justice for Tanyel.

Earlier this week, the public were asked to vote for their favourite male Islanders, and those who received the fewest votes were at risk.

On Friday night, Maya Jama entered the villa and revealed that Kai, Spencer and Aaron were all vulnerable, and the girls then had to decide which boy they wanted to save.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger but on Sunday night, it was revealed that the girls chose to save Kai – sending Spencer and Aaron home.

Olivia argued that she and Kai had been getting close in recent days, and that she wanted to continue to pursue a romance with him.

However, as many viewers pointed out, Tanyel had also been growing close to Spencer.

One fan tweeted: “tanyel deserves a chance to get to know someone, olivia you’ve had SO many chances like what happened to tom??”

Another wrote: “No because why is it that Olivia always gets what she wants? Tanyel should’ve got Spencer.”

A third penned: “Kai should have gone, Spencer should have stayed. His intentions were a lot more pure and Kai and Olivia both have had a lot more opportunities. Justice for Tanyel.”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Justice for my gal Tanyel! #LoveIsland — Shayane Lacey (@shayanelacey) February 5, 2023

tanyel deserves a chance to get to know someone, olivia you’ve had SO many chances like what happened to tom?? #loveisland — jess (@jesscorrigan_) February 5, 2023

Justice for tanyel just saying #loveisland — debbie cohen (@debbiecohen21) February 5, 2023

Where’s the justice for Tanyel? Lmao in my opinion Kai should’ve gone #loveisland — :/ (@Trillest_Cee) February 5, 2023

“the connection you made with liv is a lot stronger than Spencers with tanyel” I really hate these people . Liv and Kai had countless options and the one time tanyel had someone- i’m done #loveisland pic.twitter.com/eNJqTKXU9c — Baehisn (@baehisn) February 5, 2023

It’s actually not fair…tanyel deserves love too Olivia’s had enough chances #loveisland — this that splah♠⁷ (@GLOWTANNIE) February 5, 2023

