THIS is what I’m A Celeb bosses are blaming campmates’ shock exits on

I’m A Celebrity…. Get Me Out Of Here! bosses are reportedly blaming campmates’ shock exits on the weather.

On Monday, it was announced that Masterchef star Grace Dent had left the Australian jungle.

Two days later, Jamie Lynn Spears was announced as the second celebrity to have quit the show.

A spokesperson for ITV claimed the women left due to “medical reasons”; however, a source has since told MailOnline that jungle storms have also been a major factor.

The insider said: “The weather in the jungle this year has been terrible.”

“The campmates have had barely one full day of sunshine and have had to contend with endless rain which has only made the already gruelling living conditions worse.”

“The weather has really affected the mood in camp. Everyone is miserable and wanting to leave.”

“The forecast predicts more sunshine next week so hopefully that will make everyone happier and give them all a boost,” the source continued.

Ten campmates remain on I’m A Celeb, all vying for the coveted title of King or Queen of the Jungle.

It is expected that eliminations will begin later this week as the celebrities’ families have begun arriving in Australia.