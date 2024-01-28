THIS is what everyone is saying about the ‘inspirational’ guest on The Tommy Tiernan Show

Tommy Tiernan was joined by an inspirational guest on Saturday night’s show and fans have praised the interviewee’s thought-provoking conversation and life story.

Author Jono Lancaster appeared alongside Tommy where he discussed Treacher Collins Syndrome, a condition that affects the way his face developed in his mother’s womb, which left him with facial deformities.

The 38-year-old Yorkshire native revealed that he was abandoned by his biological parents and spoke about being bullied in school.

Fans of the show were left feeling emotional when Jono opened up about how his parents rejected him a second time when he tried to contact them in his 20s and feeling like no one would ever fall in love with him.

Jono has since dedicated his life to helping others with his condition which has also left him deaf.

His efforts have made a huge impact, as viewers commented on the show.

