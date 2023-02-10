This is how you can watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in Ireland

Rihanna is headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The event at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona on February 12, 2023.

Good news for Irish fans – you can watch Super Bowl LVII live on Virgin Media.

Coverage will kick off at 10.45pm on Sunday, February 12 on Virgin Media Two and the Virgin Media Player.

Speaking at the Super Bowl press conference earlier this week, Rihanna said: “We’ve been working on it for a while, and every day it just gets closer and closer to the finished product.”

“Today’s a really big rehearsal, a really important one, that’s going to be crucial for Sunday,” Rihanna continued.

“It’s a lot of preparation. This is the week that – it really is [about] being tested. Everyone, we’re just tightening up everything, everybody’s dialling in, everybody’s tuning up and [it’s] a lot of moving parts.”

“I mean, It’s literally, like, 300 to 400 people breaking the stage down and building it back up and getting it out in eight minutes” the Umbrella singer continued. “It’s incredible. It’s almost impossible.”

Rihanna admitted the biggest challenge so far has been narrowing down the setlist to fit into the allotted 13-minute-long slot.

“That was the hardest, hardest part,” Rihanna continued. “Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. And that’s what this show’s going to be; a celebration.”

“You’re going to see on Sunday, just from the time it starts, it just never ends, until it’s like the very last second. There are a lot of people who are a part of this show, and a huge part of the reason why this show is going to be as incredible as it is. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

