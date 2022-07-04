Things are looking up for Danica in Love Island sneak peek

After a rough few weeks in the Love Island villa, things are finally looking up for Danica.

The dancer joined the hit dating show as a bombshell, but she has been unlucky in love so far after failing to make a strong connection with any of the boys.

But on tonight’s episode of the show, one of the new Casa Amor moves makes his move on the 21-year-old.

After she spent the night sleeping in the same bed as Deji on Sunday, Josh asks Danica: “Are you staying in the same bed tonight?”

Danica replies: “Probably not. As in I will be in the same bed but I probably will switch it up a bit.”

Josh then asks: “Anyone you feel like asking or…?”

Danica smiles and says: “I mean, yeah, I was probably planning on asking you.”

Josh agrees and then asks her about her time in the Villa, and whether she’s kissed anyone.

Danica admits: “There was a kiss with Davide…” Josh asks if she is waiting for one, to which Danica laughs and replies: “Yeah.”

Josh then shifts closer to Danica on the sofa and leans in for a kiss.

How will Danica respond? And will this mean there’s a brand new couple in the Villa?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.