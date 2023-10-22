The top TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this week

A lot of exciting new movies and TV shows are coming to Netflix this week.

From the perfect horror film to get you in the mood for Halloween, to a brand new nature series, there’s something for everyone joining the streaming giant in the coming days.

Take a look:

The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad joins Netflix on October 23.

Its official synopsis reads: “A dysfunctional squad of supervillains infiltrates a remote island on a mission to destroy a secret government experiment”.

I Am Legend

I Am Legend’s official synopsis reads: “After a global catastrophe, a military scientist fights for survival in a deserted New York City teeming with nocturnal, bloodthirsty mutants”.

The 2007 film, starring Will Smith, joins Netflix on October 23.

Scream

Scream joins Netflix on October 25, just in time for Halloween.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “There’s a new Ghostface in town terrorizing teens, 25 years after Woodsboro’s first killing spree – and old friends must reunite to stop the slaughter”.

Life on Our Planet

Life on Our Planet joins Netflix on October 25.

The official synopsis for the Netflix original series reads: “Life’s extraordinary journey to conquer, adapt and survive on Earth across billions of years comes alive in this groundbreaking nature docuseries”.

Pain Hustlers

Pain Hustlers, starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, joins Netflix on October 27.

Its official synopsis reads: “A broke but ambitious single mom lands a lucrative opportunity in pharma sales, but how far will she go to turn a potent new painkiller into a success?”