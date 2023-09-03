The top shows coming to Netflix in September 2023

Netflix are adding a host of new shows to their platform in September 2023.

From brand new seasons of fan-favourite shows to brand new true crime documentaries, we’ve rounded up our top picks.

Take a look:

Virgin River (Season 5)

Part 1 of Virgin River season 5 joins Netflix on September 7.

The official synopsis reads: “Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River.”

Top Boy (Season 3)

The third and final season of Top Boy will premiere on Netflix on September 7 – with Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson joining the cast.

The official synopsis reads: “Sully’s actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane. As new shared problems arise, everything they’ve built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire.”

“Can they coexist by the rules of the road they’ve lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them? Or can there only be one Top Boy?”

Selling The OC (Season 2)

Selling the OC is back with breathtaking real estate listings, shocking relationship rumours and a whole lot of ringing bells when Season 2 premieres on Netflix on September 8.

The streaming giant teases: “Reputations, romances and relationships are on the line when The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County team returns for season two of Selling The OC.”

“These young and hungry agents will risk everything while navigating a hot real estate market and even hotter rumours.”

Sex Education (Season 4)

The fourth and final season of popular Netflix series Sex Education drops on September 21.

The official synopsis reads: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.”

“But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!”

“Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.”

“Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…”

Love Is Blind (Season 5)

Season 5 of Love Is Blind will begin streaming on Netflix on September 22.

Hosted by married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the popular show sees single men and women look for love and get engaged – all before meeting in person.

Who Killed Jill Dando?

If you’re a true-crime fan, you’re going to want to watch this.

Jill Dando was an English journalist, television presenter and newsreader who was murdered outside her home in 1999 – prompting the country’s largest criminal investigation since the hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper.

This three-part series will revisit Dando’s life, career, and what would become one of the most notorious unsolved murders of the 20th century.

Who Killed Jill Dando joins Netflix on September 26.