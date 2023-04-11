The start date of summer Love Island 2023 has been ‘revealed’

The start date of summer Love Island 2023 has reportedly been revealed.

The ITV dating show returned to our screens on Monday, January 16 for its winter series – and supplied us with no shortage of drama.

The upcoming summer series will mark the tenth series of the popular series.

According to reports, Love Island will return to our TV screens on Monday, June 5.

A TV source told The UK Sun: “ITV have already lined up the islanders who will be heading to the show’s villa in Majorca.”

“The cast will fly out late next month ready for the show to begin in just eight weeks.”

“Maya [Jama] is chomping at the bit to get to work on this series too. Having her on board has given Love Island a real boost and it’s expected that ratings will soar.”

Another source claimed that the upcoming series of Love Island will span across eight weeks – suggesting that the finale would air on Monday, July 31.

A recent report alluded that the tenth series of the hit dating show could be an All Stars version.

A source previously told The UK Sun: “Love Island All Stars is in development at ITV and it is a concept they have been talking about.”

“This summer’s series marks the tenth series of the show and ITV thinks there is an appetite for the concept.”

“The plan would be to invite some of the sexiest and most successful former islanders to see if they can find love for a second time around,” the insider continued.

“Women like Maura [Higgins], Sophie [Piper] and India [Reynolds] would be top of ITV’s wish list, while male stars including former 2017 series winner Kem [Cetinay] and fan favourite Scott [Thomas], who was in the show in 2016, are also on the wish list.”

The news came after ITV filmed an All Stars version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! last year, which is set to at the end of April.