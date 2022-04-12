The official trailer for Stranger Things season 4 is finally here.

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.

In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Volume One of the popular show will join Netflix on May 27, and Volume Two will land on July 1.

Check out the trailer below: