The Love Island boys will get into uniform for tonight’s steamy challenge

The Love Island boys will compete in a steamy challenge during tonight’s episode.

The Islanders receive a text, inviting the boys to take part in the challenge “You’ve Got Male.”

They will each take part in a post-man themed obstacle course.

Working for the Love Island Postal Service AKA L.I.P.S, the boys each emerge from a post van, hop onto a conveyor belt and strip out of their uniform.

They will then select a girl to put in a trolley, and take them around the obstacle course as their special delivery.

At the end of the challenge, they slide through a giant envelope and receive a kiss from their girl of choice.

Who will deliver in tonight’s challenge, and who will the girls crown the winner?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

