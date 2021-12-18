The first teaser trailer for Dancing On Ice 2022 is here

The first teaser trailer for Dancing On Ice 2022 has been released.

The popular ice-skating competition, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, returns to ITV and Virgin Media One in January 2022.

The lineup includes Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays dancer Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, rugby star Ben Foden, and Pussycat Doll star Kimberly Wyatt.

Completing the lineup are Paul Gascoigne’s son Regan Gascoigne, pop star Rachel Stevens, The Vamps star Connor Ball, Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole, presenter Ria Hebden and BMX Olympic silver medalist Kye Whyte.

Check out the teaser trailer below: