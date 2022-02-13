Ad
HomeTV

Latest Posts

The entire boxsets of Baywatch season two and three join Virgin Media Player on Valentine’s Day

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Love is most certainly in the air this Valentine’s Day as the full boxsets of season two and three of the nostalgic 90’s series Baywatch drops on Virgin Media Player tomorrow.

The series, starring David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, follows the lives and adventures of a team of lifeguards on a crowded beach.

Lifeguard Mitch Buchannon and his team strive to control and keep the crowds safe from the raging seas as well as navigating through all their personal drama.

Season one of the hit series is already on Virgin Media Player, and the first three seasons will be available to binge watch on the platform from February 14.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us