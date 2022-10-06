Ad
HomeTV

Latest Posts

The dramatic trailer for Love Is Blind season 3 is here

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

The dramatic trailer for Love Is Blind season 3 is here.

A brand new batch of singletons will enter the pods of the Netflix dating show in the hopes of getting engaged to a person they have never seen before.

The third season of the hit series, which was filmed in Dallas in 2021, premieres on the streaming giant on October 19.

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Netflix released the official season 3 trailer on Thursday, and it teases a LOT of drama.

It shows one female contestant break down in tears, as she says: “The person that I love doesn’t love me.”

It also shows one of the male contestants suggest “swapping fiancées” with another singleton, and a bride leave her husband-to-be at the altar.

Check out the trailer below:

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us