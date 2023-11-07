The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki opens up about filming ‘difficult’ Princess Diana scenes

The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki, has opened up about filming “difficult” Princess Diana scenes ahead of the release of the show’s sixth season.

The series fans are reportedly in store for a shock as the sixth and final series is set to depict Princess Diana’s fatal car crash.

The Australian actress who plays the late Princess of Wales said that filming the scenes leading up to Diana’s death were extremely heavy and invasive.

Speaking ahead of The Crown’s release next week, the actress opened up about the emotional effect filming the gut-wrenching scenes had on her.

“At times it’s almost like an animalistic response to being pursued, by that many actors playing the Press, because there’s nowhere you can go and you only have to be in a situation like that for about a minute before you realise this is completely unbearable.”

The 33-year-old revealed that filming the Princess of Wales’ final 24-hours were incredibly demanding on the actress and added: “I think it’s going to be really interesting to see how people respond to the show.”

Actor Jonathan Pryce, who plays Prince Philip in the new season, admitted that he “could not stop crying” after watching the clips from the reenactment of Princess Diana’s fatal car crash.

“Neither could the cameraman who’d filmed it or the director who’d shot it. It was an extraordinary moment. It was reliving waking up and listening to the radio,” the 76-year-old added.

Elizabeth’s on-screen partner, Khalid Abdalla, who plays Diana’s lover Dodi Fayed, said it was so important for the cast to get the Princess’ final moments right.

“It’s a huge responsibility, and I hope audiences, when they see it, feel that we have done it right and honoured how sensitive it is.”

Producers of the show came under fire earlier this year when it emerged that they had shot scenes of the run-up to the crash, footage of a mangled car and Diana’s coffin.

According to the UK Sun, the first four episodes will cover 1997 when the late Princess of Wales (Elizabeth Debicki) and Dodi Al-Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) began dating.

The final six episodes will document the years up to 2005 when Prince Charles married Camilla Parker-Bowles.

You can watch the full trailer for season 6 of The Crown here.