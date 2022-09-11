The best TV shows and movies joining Netflix this week

There are plenty of new TV shows and movies joining Netflix in the coming days.

From a brand new chilling true crime series, to the highly anticipated Love Is Blind season two reunion, we’ve rounded up our top picks of what to watch this week.

Take a look:

Sins Of Our Mother

Lori Vallow was known to friends and family as a devoted mother of three, a loving wife, and a woman of God.

But over the past three years, something went very wrong: Now Lori is in jail, waiting to stand trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children.

For the first time, Lori’s surviving son Colby steps forward to provide exclusive insight into his family’s backstory as well as their present-tense narrative as Lori faces justice. At the heart of this three-part series is a single burning question: how did a seemingly normal woman become the most notorious mother in America?

Sins Of Our Mother joins Netflix on Wednesday, September 14.

Heartbreak High

The popular 90s Australian TV show is getting a reboot.

In an effort to set the hypersexual students straight, the school forces them into a Sexual Literacy Program.

Heartbreak High joins Netflix on Wednesday, September 14.

Love Is Blind: After The Altar (Season 2)

Get ready for some serious drama in this Love Is Blind spin-off.

What happened to the couples and singles from Season 2 after the weddings? Love is truly blind, but is the future blurry?

Love Is Blind: After The Altar joins Netflix on Friday, September 16.

Do Revenge

Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.

Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, Alisha Boe and Sophie Turner star in this series.

It joins Netflix on Friday, September 16.

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2)

New magic, new romances, new faces and new danger lurking in the shadows in season two of Fate: The Winx Saga.

It joins Netflix on Friday, September 16.

Diana: The Woman Inside

Diana: The Woman Inside highlights the late Princess Diana as a woman and mother, rather than just a tragic icon.

It joins Netflix on Saturday, September 17.