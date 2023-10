The best autumn episodes of your favourite TV shows

Want to get yourself into the autumnal spirit?

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best autumn/Halloween episodes from your favourite TV shows to binge-watch.

Take a look:

Gilmore Girls

‘Kiss and Tell’ Season 1, episode 7

Season 1, episode 7 ‘The Road Trip to Harvard’ Season 2, episode 4

Season 2, episode 4 ‘One’s Got Class and the Other One Dyes’ Season 3, episode 4

Season 3, episode 4 ‘The Lorelais’ First Day at Yale’ Season 4, episode 2

Season 4, episode 2 ‘You Jump, I Jump, Jack’ Season 5, episode 7

Season 5, episode 7 ‘Twenty-One is the Loneliest Number’ Season 6, episode 7

Season 6, episode 7 ‘Hay Bale Maze’ Season 7, episode 18

Season 7, episode 18 ‘Fall’ A Year in the Life, episode 4

F.R.I.E.N.D.S

‘The One Where Underdog Gets Away’ Season 1, episode 9

Season 1, episode 9 ‘The One with the Football’ Season 3, episode 9

Season 3, episode 9 ‘The One with Chandler in a Box’ Season 4, episode 8

Season 4, episode 8 ‘The One with All the Thanksgivings’ Season 5, episode 8

Season 5, episode 8 ‘The One Where Ross Got High’ Season 6, episode 9

Season 6, episode 9 ‘The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs’ Season 7, episode 8

Season 7, episode 8 ‘The One with the Rumour’ Season 8, episode 9

Season 8, episode 9 ‘The One with Rachel’s Other Sister’ Season 9, episode 8

Gossip Girl

‘Blair Waldorf Must Pie’ Season 1, episode 9

Season 1, episode 9 ‘The Magnificent Archibalds’ Season 2, episode 11

Season 2, episode 11 ‘The Treasure of Serena Madre’ Season 3, episode 11

Season 3, episode 11 ‘Gaslit’ Season 4, episode 10

Season 4, episode 10 ‘It’s Really Complicated’ Season 6, episode 8

The Office (US)

‘Employee Transfer’ Season 5, episode 6

Season 5, episode 6 ‘Murder’ Season 6, episode 10

Season 6, episode 10 ‘Costume Contest’ Season 7, episode 6

Season 7, episode 6 ‘Spooked’ Season 8, episode 5

Season 8, episode 5 ‘Here Comes Treble’ Season 9, episode 5

Modern Family

‘Halloween’ Season 2, episode 6

Season 2, episode 6 ‘Mother Trucker’ Season 2, episode 9

Season 2, episode 9 ‘Punkin Chunkin’ Season 3, episode 9

Season 3, episode 9 ‘Open House of Horrors’ Season 4, episode 5

Season 4, episode 5 ‘Halloween 3: Awesomeland’ Season 6, episode 6

Season 6, episode 6 ‘Three Turkeys’ Season 6, episode 8

Season 6, episode 8 ‘Halloween 4: The Revenge of Rod Skyhook’ Season 8, episode 5

Season 8, episode 5 ‘Thanksgiving Jamboree’ Season 8, episode 7

Season 8, episode 7 ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Phil Dunphy’ Season 9, episode 5

Season 9, episode 5 ‘Winner Winner Turkey Dinner’ Season 9, episode 7

Season 9, episode 7 ‘Good Grief’ Season 10, episode 5

Season 10, episode 5 ‘The Last Halloween’ Season 11, episode 5

Season 11, episode 5 ‘The Last Thanksgiving’ Season 11, episode 7

That ’70s Show

‘Thanksgiving’ Season 1, episode 9

Season 1, episode 9 ‘Halloween’ Season 2, episode 5

Season 2, episode 5 ‘Too Old to Trick or Treat, Too Young to Die’ Season 3, episode 4