The social media star tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month

Strictly star HRVY confirms he is now ‘free from Covid’

Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY has confirmed he is now “free from Covid”, just one week before the launch show is set to air.

Earlier this month, the BBC series was thrown into chaos after the 21-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus.

However the social media star, whose real name is Harvey Cantwell, has since announced he’s tested negative for Covid-19.

On Thursday afternoon, HRVY tweeted: “He’s free from Covid, he’s a free elf now… thank you for all the kind messages, I tested negative today so I’m back, love you guys and see you all soon.”

he’s free from Covid, he’s a free elf now… thank you for all the kind messages, I tested negative today so I’m back, love you guys and see you all soon 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CW2phX6d5s — hrvy (@HRVY) October 8, 2020

The launch show will air on BBC One on October 17, and the first live show will be broadcast on October 24.

Although Harvey is now free from Covid-19, Rylan Clark-Neal has admitted Strictly could still be cancelled if the UK enters a full lockdown.

The presenter, who will host Strictly’s spin-off show It Takes Two, said “no one knows” what’s going to happen.

Speaking to MailOnline, Rylan said: “If Strictly can’t go ahead for whatever reason, of course it won’t.”

“The main thing that Strictly and the BBC have said since day one is, if we can’t do it properly and safely, it’s not going to be done.”

“As far as I know at the moment, it’s all still going ahead and we are really looking forward to it. For those watching at home, it’s still going to feel like the Strictly everyone knows and loves,” he continued.

“But of course, if the current restrictions change, there’s no way the BBC would go against the law, but I think that’s the same for every live TV show at the moment.

“Who knows, we’ll have to wait and see. But fingers crossed. Things are changing daily and no one knows what’s going to happen.”

The news comes after The Sun recently reported that Strictly will be axed if the UK goes into a full lockdown again.

A source told the newspaper: “The BBC are fully prepared to axe this series of Strictly if a full lockdown happens.”

“They couldn’t even delay the show until early next year because of a number of issues, including them being unable to use their usual studios. While everyone is hopeful it won’t happen, preparations have been made if it does.”

“Everyone working on the show has done their utmost to keep it on air and if a local lockdown happens in London, where the studios are, Strictly bosses will ask for special dispensation to see if they can continue,” the insider added.

