Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey sparks dating rumours after being spotted with ex Kardashian pal

The pair said they were going to start salsa dancing lessons together

Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey sparks dating rumours after being spotted...

Harry Jowsey has sparked dating rumours after being spotted out with Larsa Pippen.

The Too Hot To Handle star enjoyed a meal at Beverly Hill’s Il Pastaio restaurant with the 46-year-old, where they revealed they were going to start salsa dancing together.

Speaking on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Larsa videoed herself and Harry and told her followers: “So, I decided I need dance lessons. So, I called my friend Harry.”

“We’re going to be doing salsa lessons,” Harry giggled.

The news comes amid rumours Larsa has had a falling out with her long-term friends the Kardashians.

In July, Kanye West called the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen out – leading fans to notice that the Kar-Jenner clan unfollowed her on social media.

Their rumoured romance comes after Harry and his Too Hot To Handle co-star Francesca Farago confirmed their split back in June.

In a YouTube video, Francesca confirmed the news by stating: “Harry and I are not together anymore. He decided to break up with me because he couldn’t do long-distance anymore. I obviously was heartbroken. I did everything I could.”

Harry was also previously linked to Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, after the pair posted a series of TikTok videos and snaps together.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan chats to Jackie Fox – who lost her daughter Nicole to suicide after being cyber bullied.

Jackie talks about her fight to get Coco’s Law brought into legislation in Ireland – a new law that will make online bullying a criminal offence.

WARNING – episode contains discussion about self-harming and suicide. If this interview affects you in any way please contact Pieta House.

Please free call the Pieta House 24-hour helpline on 1800 247 247. You can also contact the helpline by text – text HELP to 51444.