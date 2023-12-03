Ad
Strictly Come Dancing viewers left shook after spotting Hollywood actor in the audience

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left shook after spotting Tom Hiddleston in the audience of Saturday night’s show.

The Hollywood actor, best known for his role as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, attended the live quarter-final with his girlfriend Zawe Ashton.

The couple looked more loved-up than ever as they sat in the front row holding hands.

It’s no secret that Tom is a major Strictly fan, as he gushed about this year’s line-up to Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 show last week.

“It’s been difficult to determine who is going to go all the way this year,” Tom told Zoe. “I think Ellie [Leach] is maybe the most improved. She’s extraordinary, pretty amazing.”

Taking to X to point out that Tom was in the audience, one user penned: “Tom Hiddleston is in the audience!!!!! Get him on the next series!

Meanwhile, another penned: “Is anybody else seeing Tom Hiddleston in the audience at strictly because I’m giddy watching tonight.”

