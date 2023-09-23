Strictly Come Dancing thrown into chaos as star ‘threatens to quit the show’

Strictly Come Dancing has reportedly been thrown into chaos after a star threatened to quit the show.

The popular BBC series kicked off last Saturday night, with a pre-recorded launch episode that saw 15 celebrities being paired with their pro dancers.

All 15 couples are set to take to the dancefloor tonight, to show off their skills in a bid to make a good first impression on both the audience and the judges.

According to The UK Sun, the popular BBC show has been thrown into chaos after Amanda Abbington threatened to quit, following a row with her pro partner Giovanni Pernice.

The Sherlock actress is said to be “unhappy” with the dancer’s “militant” attitude in training.

A source told the publication: “Giovanni is a hard taskmaster and takes the competition very, very seriously.”

“Sometimes his manner is incredibly brusque and this can upset his partners.” “Amanda was really looking forward to dancing with him, but has found his aggressive training style and attitude pretty difficult to handle,” the source continued. “He is quite militant in his approach to training. She’s been left very shaken, and has liaised with her team about quitting.” “It has become far more stressful than she ever imagined and at the moment things between them are incredibly tense.” “That being said — and somewhat ironically — they actually dance very well together. The hope is they talk things through, and wave the white flag.” Although there is reported backstage tension between Amanda and Giovanni, they have been vocally supportive of one another on social media. Sharing a snap of herself smiling during rehearsal via her Instagram Stories, the Sherlock actress penned: “The smile you give your pro partner at the end of the camera rehearsal when you know you are in safe and hugely talented hands… @giovannipernice ya legend.” Giovanni shared Amanda’s post, writing: “I usually don’t say those things early (as probably everybody know) but I’m extremely proud of you and I can’t wait for people to watch what we have created.”