Strictly Come Dancing star forced to quit the show due to injury

Tony Adams has been forced to quit Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The former England footballer and his dance partner Katja Jones found themselves in the bottom two this weekend, and were due to face Tyler West and his pro partner Dianne Buswell in the dance-off.

However, host Tess Daly told viewers: “Due to an injury sustained on Saturday night, Tony is unable to take part in the dance off and has decided to withdraw from the competition.”

“This means there will be no dance off tonight and Tyler and Dianne are through to Blackpool,” she added.

When asked about his time on the show, Tony said: “It’s been emotional guys, I cried for the first month.”

The former manager, who has been sober for 26 years, added: “I came in here with one message, if you’ve got an issue with mental health then please don’t suffer in silence and reach out for help.”

“Little did I know that I was going to learn a lot about myself in the process. I thought this ‘journey’ rubbish was nonsense, but my god the rollercoaster of emotion.”

“I’ve got to be honest, it’s tough, physically it’s really tough out there, but dancing is really fantastic for you.

“Go out there and enjoy it and pick up new skills and explore. I suppose I had better mention this one (Katya) hadn’t I, she is an exceptional human being, she really is.”

