Strictly Come Dancing reveals four new professional dancers

Four new professional dancers have been confirmed for the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing.

In a statement shared on Monday, BBC said: “The four new world-class dancers completing this year’s professional troupe are European Cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.”

“They join the professional dancers already revealed for the upcoming series: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.”

One newcomer, Vito Coppola said he is “really excited to become part of this family”.

“I cannot wait to start this new adventure and to challenge myself. Strictly sto arrivando (I’m on my way)!” he added.

Another newcomer Carlos Gu said: “It’s a new chapter of my life and a new challenge as well.”

“I’m absolutely ready to take on this journey and to shine.”

Lauren Oakley said: “I’ve grown up watching ‘Strictly’, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love the most.”

“Now that it’s happening, it doesn’t quite seem real. I can’t wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family.”

And the last newcomer Michelle Tsiakkas said: “Being a professional dancer on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ has been my dream ever since I was a little girl.”

“I cannot believe my dream has come true! I’m so grateful to be joining this incredible family and I can’t wait to step on that magical dance floor and give it my all!”

Season 20 of Strictly Come Dancing will start on BBC One in autumn.