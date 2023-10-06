Strictly Come Dancing ‘in chaos’ as star misses rehearsals after being rushed to hospital

Strictly Come Dancing has been flung into chaos after contestant Jody Cundy was forced to miss rehearsals after being rushed to hospital.

The cyclist is partnered with professional dancer Jowita Przystal.

The 44-year-old may be forced to miss Saturday’s live show, after revealing her woke up at 4am with a swollen, infected leg.

Jody, who had one of his legs amputated when he was three years old after being born with a deformed foot, hasn’t been able to rehearse for two days.

Speaking during his appearance on Strictly’s It Takes Two, the cyclist told host Janette Manrara: “It’s been a week of highs and lows. The first two days have absolutely flown by. The end of day two we had done the full routine a number of times which I had not done for the previous two dances.”

“I was really confident that I could perfect everything for Saturday. I got home on Tuesday night and took my leg off and was like ‘oh, that’s quite sore’.”

“I didn’t really think too much of it and cleaned it, bathed it and made sure it was all ok.”

“I got up at 4am and looked at my leg, it was warm, swollen and I was like ‘that’s getting infected’,” Jody continued.

The sportsman revealed he missed both Wednesday and Thursday’s rehearsals.

He admitted: “It is healing and getting better. The swelling has gone down a little bit more.”

Jody and Jowita revealed their hopes to be back on the dancefloor on Saturday night if his condition continues to improve.