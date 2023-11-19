Strictly Come Dancing fans react as ANOTHER celebrity is eliminated

Angela Rippon was the latest celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The 79-year-old was partnered with professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

Speaking after being dumped from the show, Angela said: “Well, what an adventure it has been.”

Well, what an adventure it has been. I’m not sure I have the words quite yet to describe just how incredible Strictly is but I am so proud to have made it to Blackpool week. Thank you all so much for your kind messages, comments and support over the past couple of months. pic.twitter.com/KnIaEY18x1 — Angela Rippon (@TheAngelaRippon) November 19, 2023

“I’m not sure I have the words quite yet to describe just how incredible Strictly is but I am so proud to have made it to Blackpool week.”

“Thank you all so much for your kind messages, comments and support over the past couple of months.”

Congratulating his partner, Kai wrote: “What an amazing 10 weeks with the legend that is @theangelarippon.”

“We promised we’d be ‘Rippon’ up the dance floor and we did. Thank you to all the people that supported our journey and a huge thanks to Angela – you never complained once despite the injuries, the brutal training regime and the increasingly complex routines.”

“It was my pleasure and a privilege to dance with you, you taught us all that age really is just a number.”

“We’ll see you all for the live shows in January and I promise, we might be out but we’ll still keeeeeeeep dancing 🕺.”

One X user penned: “What a supremely gracious and professional exit speech from Angela Rippon. She has been an elegant and inspirational addition to this year’s competition #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Angela Rippon should be so proud of herself… the oldest contestant EVER.. has served C**T every single week despite the social media onslaught… where is her Damehood?”