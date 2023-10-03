Stand-up comedian joins Dancing on Ice line-up

Lou Sanders has joined the line-up for Dancing on Ice 2024.

The comedian and writer confirmed the news during her appearance on Nihal Arthanayake’s Radio Five Live show.

She said: “I’m nervous about cracking my head open, or just bashing the old head.”

“I can’t afford to lose any more brain cells. I’m also worried about my partner picking me up, he’s going to have to be very strong and very brave.”

Lou is the eighth celebrity to be announced for Dancing On Ice, joining the previously announced Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb, Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE, World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt and Love Island star Amber Davies.

Dancing on Ice will return to screens on ITV and ITVX in January 2024.