Sports star confirms appearance on upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing

He's the first celebrity to confirm their appearance on the show

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed he’s been asked to take part in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Sky Sports pundit made the confession at the end of The Football Show on Friday, after Gary Neville started joking about him appearing on the BBC series.

During a chat with former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman, Gary said: “Dave, you’ve been on Strictly Come Dancing and Carra’s been asked to go on the next series…”

David then corrected him, and confirmed her was actually on Dancing On Ice back in 2006.

Gary then said: “Sorry, Dancing on Ice. I knew it was one of those programmes! But Carra’s been asked to go on, so what advice would you give him?”

Jamie then nodded and said: “What do you think, Dave?”

Dave replied, “What are you doing, Dancing on Ice or Strictly?” and Jamie coyly replied, “I’m doing Strictly…”

When asked if he can dance, the former Liverpool star said: “We’ll find out. I’ll have a go. After a few bevies down me. I’ll have a go.”

“We were a bit worried about the financial implications on the Premier League and I thought I was going to lose out on a bit of dough,” he added. “So I took the opportunity to go on Strictly and nick a few quid.”

The show’s host Kelly Cates then said: “Half the time I don’t know whether he is joking or not… Carra could be going on Strictly, I don’t know.”

The news comes amid reports the upcoming series of Strictly could be filmed in a hotel, so the cast and crew can self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.