Steal Her Style: Vogue Williams wows in vibrant orange maxi dress

We love keeping up with Vogue Williams’ OOTDs, especially her unique maternity style.

In her latest Instagram post, the 34-year-old showcased her growing baby bump in a silk orange maxi dress – and we’re slightly obsessed with it.

The frock features a v-neck front and back, with tie-top shoulder straps, and Vogue picked the dress up from H&M – priced at €133.

View this post on Instagram Summer and pregnancy attire, a baggy dress! Essential ☺️ A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams) on May 29, 2020 at 4:55am PDT

If you’re not willing to splurge over €100 on Vogue’s exact dress, we’ve found some similar frocks at a lower price point.

Here are some looks we love:

Nasty Gal

If you’re looking for something cute and elegant all at once, then this is the dress for you.

With a scoop neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves and crochet detailing, it would be fabulous for an indoor date night or a chilled day at home.

Grab this look HERE for €34.65.

ASOS

This playful nectarine frock is the perfect alternative to Vogue’s style.

It features a square neck halter, and a pep hem finish.

The frock can be found HERE on the ASOS website for €24.89.

Boohoo

If you’re looking for something summery on a budget, then this yellow maxi dress is the best choice for you.

This dress would be perfect paired with white accessories, and some dainty gold jewellery.

Get it on Boohoo for just €18.90.

Crave Closet

This pink layered dress is the perfect outfit to kick-start your summer.

This sleeveless ensemble features a skirt & top layered combo – which is ideal for relaxing in your garden.

For €36.99, you can get this look right HERE.

