Ryan Tubridy reveals how much money viewers of The Late Late Show raised over the past three months

The Late Late Show viewers have donated over €6 million to charitable causes – since the coronavirus outbreak hit Ireland.

On Friday night’s season finale, Ryan Tubridy praised viewers for their incredible generosity over the past three months.

Since March, well-known figures including Hozier and Dermot Kennedy have appeared on the show to encourage viewers to donate to various charities – including the Irish Cancer Foundation, Laura Lynn Children’s Hospital, the Capuchin Day Centre, the St Vincent De Paul, Pieta House, and The Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Kicking off the show on Friday night, Ryan also thanked frontline workers for everything they’ve done in the fight against COVID-19.

Ryan said: “As we reach the end of this extraordinary season, I want to thank the frontline workers who came on the show in September with such grace and dignity and were acknowledged by the Irish public for their work.”

“Fast forward a number of months and they did not let us down, they went on to serve the country in a way that we have never seen before. They have been amazing, as are their families who have had to sit by and watch the sacrifices being made on a daily basis.

“I also want to thank the viewers of The Late Late Show, who stayed with us each week and supported charities, putting their hands in their pockets to help the neediest among us.”

“I want to thank the team behind the scenes, the crews, everyone in RTÉ who showed up to keep the show on the road. Also, thanks to the many musicians for showing up and doing their bit and helping charities along the way.

“This season we lost Gay Byrne, such an iconic person in my life, professionally and personally. We also had to say goodbye to Marian Finucane and Larry Gogan – all true legends of Irish broadcasting. It has been an emotional, difficult, poignant, and joyful season overall,” he added.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.