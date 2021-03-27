Sharon Osbourne quits The Talk following on-air row with co-hosts

The 68-year-old clashed with her co-hosts over her defence of Piers Morgan

Sharon Osbourne has quit US chat show The Talk, after she came under fire for defending Piers Morgan over his recent comments about Meghan Markle.

Earlier this month, the 68-year-old got into a heated discussion with her co-hosts, as they discussed her decision to support Piers after he made controversial comments about Meghan on Good Morning Britain.

Following an internal investigation, CBS has confirmed Sharon’s departure from the show in a statement.

The statement reads: “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home.”

“As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

“We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.

“At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race,” the statement continued.

“During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew.”

“Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers.”

During the March 10 episode of The Talk, Sharon got visibly upset as she tried to defend Piers during a debate about Meghan Markle.

Defending her decision to support him, she said: “Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No. Because it’s his opinion. It’s not my opinion… I support him for his freedom of speech, and he’s my friend.”

“I’m not racist…I don’t care what color or what religion anyone is. Are you a nice person? That’s what I judge you on.”

Sharon’s co-host Sheryl Underwood then asked: “What would you say to people who may feel that while you’re standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don’t agree?”

The 68-year-old appeared visibly upset, as she said: “I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist? What does it gotta do with me?”

The show then cut to a commercial break, but their debate continued when they returned.

Sharon said: “I will ask you again Sheryl, I’ve been asking you during the break and I’m asking you again, and don’t try and cry cos if anyone should be crying it should be me.”

The TV personality asked Sheryl to “educate” her, and said: “Tell me when you have heard him say racist things.”

Sheryl then explained: “It was not the exact words of racism, it’s the implications and reaction to it. To not want to address that she is a Black woman and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist.”

“Right now, I’m talking to a woman who I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and say that we’re attacking you for being racist.”

Sharon replied: “It’s too late. I think that seed’s already sowed…”

Piers announced his departure from Good Morning Britain on March 9, after ITV received a formal complaint from the Duchess of Sussex, over comments he made about her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On March 8, Piers and his GMB co-hosts were discussing Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah when he said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says… I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

The 55-year-old was widely criticised for his comments, as Meghan opened up about her mental health in the interview, and admitted she felt suicidal during her time as a senior working member of the Royal family.

Ofcom has since launched an investigation into the episode, after it received over 40,000 complaints.