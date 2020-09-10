Scott Disick tipped to appear on another MAJOR reality show – after the cancellation of KUWTK

We'd love to see him on the show

Scott Disick tipped to appear on another MAJOR reality show – after...

Scott Disick has been tipped to appear on the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Ladbrokes have predicted Scott will sign up for the 2020 series, after the Kardashian-Jenner family recently announced the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The 37-year-old, who shares three children with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, has had his odds slashed to just 4/1 from 12/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “We caught up with the Kardashians for 13 years. It won’t be long before we see some of the stars of the show on British TV if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

Scott would be following in the footsteps of Caitlyn Jenner, who appeared on the ITV series last year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, I’m A Celeb will be filmed in the UK for the first time ever this year.

This year’s campsite will be based on the grounds of Gwrych Castle in North Wales, which is believed to be haunted by a number of spooky spirits.

