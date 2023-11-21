Sam Thompson’s mum reveals what he’ll struggle with the most during I’m A Celeb stint

Sam Thompson’s mum has revealed what he’ll struggle with the most during his stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Over the weekend, the Made in Chelsea star entered the Australian jungle alongside Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, This Morning host Josie Gibson and JLS’ Marvin Humes.

First Dates’ Fred Sirieix, food critic Grace Dent, social media star Nella Rose, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard and former leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage complete the line-up.

Following his I’m A Celeb debut, Sam’s mum Karen admitted: “I think he’ll find it all hard.”

“Creepy-crawlies, the food challenges and missing [his girlfriend] Zara [McDermott] and home in general.”

It comes after Sam previously admitted that his “biggest fear” would be letting his campmates down if he were to fail to get stars during bushtucker trials.

Ahead of his stint in the Australian jungle, Sam told ITV: “But I am so excited about taking part in I’m A Celebrity, it still feels like a dream.”

“I feel like a competition winner taking part. It was an absolute resounding ‘yes’ when I got approached.”

“In fact, they didn’t even need to ask! I am a huge fan of the show.”

“Ant and Dec are my idols too and it’s going to be really surreal meeting them.”