Sam Thompson candidly opens up about ADHD diagnosis on I’m A Celeb

Sam Thompson candidly opened up about ADHD diagnosis on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Sitting with his co-stars Marvin Humes and Josie Gibson at the creek, the JLS star asked Sam: “How old were you when you were diagnosed with it?”

The Made in Chelsea star revealed: “Last year, mate. There’s loads of people who are actually like of a certain age who get diagnosed way later.”

“When the low bits happen it goes low. But then the highs are really high,” Sam admitted. “My girlfriend Zara is so steady and it’s so good for me. When she’s going steady I’m going like that [mimes wavy line].”

“My time keeping is terrible. I get quite selfish, not just with her [my girlfriend], with everyone, my mates or whatever. My listening to Zara [McDermott]… I’m just finding myself staring off at something completely different. You sort of feel like you’re a bit of a k*** sometimes.”

Josie said: “But you would not be Sam without it.”

Marvin agreed: “I would just always say you’ve got loads of energy. Your energy is crazy bro and it’s what makes you great.”

Sam explained: “Weird no one spotted it beforehand at school, but if you look at all of my report cards, every single one says the same, it says: ‘Likeable enough guy, but lacks focus’. It’s staring at you in the face.”

“If I’d known as a kid, not much would have changed, but how you feel about yourself probably changes. I remember crying into my textbook because I couldn’t understand the words going into my head. You want to do good. You don’t want to be mischievous or anything like that.”

Speaking in the bush telegraph, the Made in Chelsea star added: “I’m not ashamed of having ADHD in any way. But I know that I would have felt better about myself at school if I’d been diagnosed with it at a younger age. I really was just like, ‘I just suck at everything.’”

To his co-stars, Sam admitted: “I want to be a dad at some point. That’s another thing, we’ve got to get a handle on it. You’ve got to look after a child.”

Marvin said: “You would be the most incredible dad.”

Sam said: “What you’re doing now, sitting down, having an honest conversation, being able to listen, advise…”

Marvin advised: “Trust me, all my kids care about is giving them attention, being with them in the moment, loving them, cuddling them, they just want to have all of you and to be as fun as possible and feel loved.”

In the bush telegraph, Sam gushed: “Big Marv, he’s a really thoughtful bloke and such a great listener. He’s just a really good guy.”

Marvin told Sam: “I can’t imagine doing this without you being here and you being as much fun as what we’ve had.”

Josie agreed: “Yeah, no way!”