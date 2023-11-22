Rochelle Humes spills MAJOR I’m A Celeb secret

Rochelle Humes has spilled a major I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! secret.

The Saturdays singer’s husband Marvin is currently in the Australian jungle with ten other celebrities.

The JLS star entered the camp on Sunday night and completed the first bush tucker trial of the series alongside Jamie Lynn Spears and Nick Pickard.

Although Marvin has no contact with the outside world during the duration of his I’m A Celeb stint, Rochelle has revealed she still knows how he’s doing on a day-to-day basis.

The mum-of-three explained that she receives a daily “courtesy call” from show bosses.

Speaking on This Morning, Rochelle said: “The producer calls us earlier on in the day and they say, ‘This is what’s going to happen tonight,’ and they tell me that he’s doing okay. It’s sort of a courtesy call.”

“And yesterday, she said at one point tonight, he does serenade Jamie Lynn Spears in the bath. And I was like, good job I’m not the jealous type whilst I’m here with his kids.”

“But when I watched it, I understood it a lot more,” Rochelle said. “I realised that I don’t ever want him to do that for me. She just wanted to chill.”

The singer’s co-host Dermot O’Leary joked: “The producers definitely oversold that for you. There were like five other people around too.”

On Monday night, Jamie Lynn got emotional as she opened up to her campmate Fred Sirieix about being pressured to have an abortion when she was 16 years old.

The Zoey 101 actress later decided to take a bath for a bit of R&R, but it wasn’t long before her alone time was interrupted.

EastEnders actress Danielle Harold offered to run the bath for her, while Marvin, social media star Nella Rose and Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson serenaded her and Fred banged on a makeshift drum.

I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec and viewers alike branded it the “weirdest moment” in the show’s history.

One Instagram user said: “The one where Jamie Lynn takes a bath 🤣🤣🤣.”

Another wrote: “This was so funny 😂,” while a third penned: “😳 was just sat watching thinking wtf leave her alone 😂😂😂😂.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)