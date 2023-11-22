Popular presenter emerges as frontrunner to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning

Cat Deeley has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

The 47-year-old presented the ITV programme alongside Rylan Clark last week, and received rave reviews.

The TV presenter stepped in as host for a week as bosses continue to find permanent replacements for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

According to William Hill, Cat is now a strong favourite to become This Morning’s next permanent presenter.

The mum-of-two is a 1/5 to replace Holly.

Abbey Clancy and Alison Hammond round off the top three with respective odds at 2/1 and 3/1.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “Cat Deeley is a brand-new addition to the market for who will replace Holly Willoughby as the permanent This Morning host, given the recent buzz surrounding her ‘trial-run’ last week.”

“Following an impressive appearance last week as a guest host on the show, we think Deeley has shown that she has what it takes to assume the role and has emerged as overwhelming 1/5 favourite to take the helm,” the spokesperson continued.

“Those odds earn Deeley the spot as the most likely candidate to assume the vacancy, with Abbey Clancy (2/1) and Alison Hammond (3/1) falling just short of her in the betting.”