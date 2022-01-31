Popular Netflix show set to return for another season

The much anticipated second season of Top Boy will return to Netflix with eight new episodes on March 18th.

Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, Micheal Ward an Simbi Ajikawo ‘Little Simz’ will reprise their roles in the new season.

They will be joined by Jasmine Jobson returning as Jaq, Lisa Dwan as Lizzie, Kadeem Ramsay as Kit, Saffron Hocking as Jaq’s sister Lauryn, Jolade Obasola as Amma, and Hope Ikpoku and Araloyln Oshunremi as Jamie’s brother’s Aaron and Stef.

New cast for this season will include Josephine De La Baume, Howard Charles and Erin Kellyman, as well as rap and grime artist ‘NoLay’ and Adwoa Aboah, marking her acting debut.

This season sees Dushane on a roll. He won the war against the young pretender Jamie, leaving his Summerhouse crew unrivaled in the end and making more money than ever.

Life with Shelley is going well too and allows him to dream of a future away from the road. But then a problem from an unexpected quarter arises and threatens to bring it all crashing down.

Meanwhile, haunted by killing his friend Dris, Sully is trying to find peace and get his life back on track. But when family comes calling he’s forced to ride back into the only world he knows.

While Stef tries to understand how his best friend Ats could have betrayed him, Dushane’s offer to Jamie causes restlessness within the gang. There’s a lot of bad feeling and a lot of tension. There will be consequences.